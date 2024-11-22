Azerbaijan tallies payments for social benefits, presidential scholarships for 10M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population paid 898 million manat ($529.4 million) in social benefits and 574 million manat ($338.66 million) in presidential scholarships from January through October of this year, a source in the fund told Trend.

According to the source, during this period, social benefits were paid to 504,000 people and monthly presidential scholarships to 401,000 people.

Meanwhile, 128,000 social payments were assigned, and since 2019, when the online assignment of social payments began, a total of 698,000 benefits and scholarships have been proactively assigned online, added the source.

