Azerbaijan experiences hefty uptick in its butter import

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan imported 24,464 tons of butter and other butter from milk worth $139 million in the period from January through October of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this is $65.4 million (88.8 percent) more than in the same period last year and 11,260 tons (85.2 percent) more by volume.

In the meantime, the import of butter and other dairy delights made up a mere 0.84 percent of the nation's total imports over the past ten months.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel