Iran expands nuclear program as countermeasure to IAEA resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. In response to a resolution regarding Tehran's nuclear program, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has instructed the implementation of effective measures, including the activation of a significant number of new and advanced centrifuges of various types, said Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's Atomic Energy Organization in a joint statement, Trend reports.

"These measures are being undertaken to safeguard the country’s interests and further develop Iran’s peaceful nuclear industry in line with the nation’s growing needs, all within the framework of Iran’s rights and obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. At the same time, technical and safeguards-related cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before, following the Safeguards Agreement," the statement reads.

Iran also reiterated its readiness for constructive engagement with relevant parties based on international legal principles and norms.

"Iran remains committed to protecting the rights and interests of its great nation while continuing the development of its indigenous and peaceful nuclear program with unwavering determination," the statement concludes.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Tehran on November 14 (2024) and held negotiations with several senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement. Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.