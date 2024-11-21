Azerbaijani Bar Association rolling up its sleeves to enact climate committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The Azerbaijani Bar Association is working on the setup of Climate Committee, head of the association's international cooperation department Gozal Huseynova said at the COP29 panel event themed "Beyond national frameworks: Lawyers & law associations enhancing ambition through legal approaches" today, Trend reports.

"This committee will serve as a special platform for addressing legal issues related to climate. Besides, the Bar Association is developing a comprehensive educational program on sustainable environmental and climate law. This program is aimed at raising awareness among lawyers about the intersection of environmental issues with various areas of activity.

Confirming its commitment to environmental awareness, the Bar Association has implemented practical measures in its offices for responsible resource management," she explained.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The COP29 chairmanship has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, creating climate finance will also help fulfill the 1.5°C pledge by bringing everyone together.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel