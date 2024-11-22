President Ilham Aliyev receives Israel's Minister of Transport and Road Safety

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Miri Regev, Minister of Transport and Road Safety of the State of Israel, on November 22, Trend reports.

Miri Regev conveyed greetings from the President of Israel Isaac Herzog to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Miri Regev to extend his own greetings to the President of Israel.

During the meeting, the significance of the COP29 conference held in Baku was highlighted, with both parties emphasizing the importance of conducting climate change-related discussions.

Miri Regev also congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of COP29.

The discussion further included an exchange of views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

