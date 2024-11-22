Azerbaijan, Israel debate enhancing transport cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan and Israel discussed further bilateral cooperation in transport, Trend reports via the statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, and the Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety, Miri Regev.

The meeting specifically discussed further cooperation in the fields of air transport, smart transport systems, and the digitalization of maritime transport.

"A decision was made to establish a relevant working group in this area and hold discussions in this context," the statement said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel