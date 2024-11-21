Addressing climate crisis requires gender-sensitive funding - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Gender-sensitive financing is essential for effectively overcoming the climate crisis, as it supports more equitable and sustainable adaptation and mitigation strategies, said María Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly and a member of the Board of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Espinosa stressed the urgency of addressing the climate crisis with inclusive and gender-responsive solutions.

"We are on the verge of concluding the COP29 conference, and we hope for the adoption of ambitious decisions that will enable all countries to respond to the climate crisis with the necessary urgency," she said.

Espinosa pointed out the importance of increasing women's participation in climate negotiations and funding. At COP28, only 30 percent of national delegations included women, and just 2 percent achieved gender equality in their representation. This is unacceptable, especially considering that women and girls are 14 times more likely to die in climate-related disasters, she emphasized.

She also underscored the need to take the bull by the horns when it comes to making decisions that weave gender considerations into the fabric of climate financing, especially regarding the Loss and Damage Fund and the fresh climate financial mechanism.

"The climate crisis is interconnected with many aspects of sustainable development, including health, water resources, trade, and supply chains. Addressing climate issues will lead to progress in poverty reduction, reducing inequality, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," she added.

