Azerbaijan sets over thousand surveillance, control cameras on Gazakh separate border division service territory (PHOTO)

GAZAKH, Azerbaijan, November 22. More than a thousand surveillance and control cameras have been installed on the service territory of the Gazakh separate border division located on the conditional Azerbaijan-Armenia border, which has been under Armenian occupation for a long time, commander of the division Major General Misir Aliyev told reporters who visited the separate border division, Trend reports.

“Surveillance cameras installed in the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili of Gazakh district liberated from occupation control most of the conditional border with Armenia and part of the border with the Republic of Georgia. Remote-controlled cameras significantly contribute to full control over the operational situation,” he added.

The State Border Service has organized a media tour of the service territory of the separate border division “Gazakh” and border detachment “Shamkir” of the Border Troops Command of Azerbaijan. The reporters will also visit border combat posts located on the territory of the Gazakh district.