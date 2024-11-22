Azerbaijan's Baku Insurance OJSC announces its liquidation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan's Baku Insurance OJSC has announced its liquidation, Trend reports via 'Vergilar' newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the media outlet, creditors must submit their claims within two months to the following address: Az1007, Baku, Nasimi District, Azadlig Avenue, 120, 6th floor.

To note, the legal representative of the OJSC with a charter capital of 8.9 million manat ($5.2 million) is Ogtay Sheydabayov.

