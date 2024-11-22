Azerbaijan’s green energy projects' drive set to boost gas exports - minister (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijan's green energy initiatives, with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts, are expected to pave the way for the export of an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas by 2027, said Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at the ministerial session on "Challenges and Opportunities for a Resilient Future" at the 1st Istanbul Energy Forum, Shahbazov emphasized the importance of regional and international energy cooperation in addressing current energy challenges, including the growing demand for energy, combating climate change, and strengthening energy security.

Azerbaijan currently exports oil to around 30 countries, and starting in December, the number of countries receiving its natural gas will increase to 12. The country's energy partnerships are now expanding to include renewable energy sources.

The minister also highlighted the role of the COP29 presidency's energy initiatives in accelerating the global shift toward green energy. He pointed out that these initiatives are based on Azerbaijan's ambitious national and international programs aimed at expanding renewable energy sources.

Shahbazov further discussed the international renewable energy program, which includes key green energy corridors such as the "Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe," "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe," and "Central Asia-Azerbaijan" corridors. He stressed that these projects will enhance regional energy cooperation and contribute to energy security and the transition to sustainable energy.

The minister also shared that, at the initiative of Bulgaria, discussions are ongoing regarding the potential supply of green energy from Georgia to Türkiye and onward to Europe.

"All these interconnectors will not only contribute to energy security but also accelerate the global energy transition," Shahbazov concluded.

The discussions, moderated by Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, also included representatives from Georgia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Moldova, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Libya.

