Azerbaijan highlights newly established structures in liberated territories

SHAMKIR, Azerbaijan, November 22. Immediately after the liberation of Azerbaijan's borders from occupation, measures were taken to create border service infrastructure in these territories, the Deputy Head of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan and Commander of the Border Troops, Lieutenant General Araz Mammadov, said during a media tour to the city of Shamkir, Trend reports.

"Immediately after the restoration of territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and liberation of our borders from occupation, measures were taken in these territories to create border service infrastructure.

Following the Second Karabakh War, protection of the state border by one separate border division of border troops of the State Border Guard Service, three military units, 11 border commandant's offices, three separate subdivisions, and 121 border guard posts started on the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli, and Lachin districts," he added.

