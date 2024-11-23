Azerbaijan tallies passenger numbers transported by seaborne in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The number of passengers carried by sea transport in Azerbaijan increased by 20.4 percent in the period from January through October 2024 compared to the corresponding period of 2023 and amounted to 24,200 people, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the volume of cargo transported by sea transport in the period from January through October 2024 amounted to 7.2 million tons and decreased by 6.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

“Oil cargoes accounted for 47.6 percent of cargoes, while seaports handled more than 11.7 million tons, of which 9.4 million tons, or 80 percent, were transit cargo," reads the committee's report.

As of November 1, 2024, the volume of cargo remaining in the ports amounted to 501,700 tons.

