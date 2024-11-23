West fails to grasp importance of climate financing for Global South - African Group of Negotiators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The West doesn’t fully understand the importance of climate financing for the Global South, said Bernard Mwinzi, Head of Communications for the African Group of Negotiators, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of COP29,Trend reports.

“We’re strongly advocating for the interests of Global South countries, with climate adaptation financing being our top priority. Addressing the climate crisis effectively will require at least $3 trillion. Yesterday, our group issued a statement expressing disappointment at the proposed $250 billion. This amount is not only inadequate but is actually less than what was pledged back in 2009.

We hope that by the end of these negotiations, Northern countries will grasp the seriousness of the situation for developing nations and realize the need for collective action—especially in terms of climate financing,” Mwinzi said.

He pointed out that Western countries often treat climate financing as if it’s a form of charity rather than a critical investment for the global good.

“They fail to recognize that the climate crisis impacts everyone—developing nations as well as their own societies. Without proper financing, developing countries won’t be able to adapt effectively, and this will inevitably affect us all.

The biggest issue is that many negotiators don’t feel the urgency. Some of them aren’t experiencing the effects of climate change directly right now, so they don’t fully understand the scale of the crisis. But the climate crisis is a global issue. Adaptation and financing can’t be delayed any longer.

Countries in the Global South are already bearing the brunt of its effects, and it’s only a matter of time before other regions face the same challenges,” he added.