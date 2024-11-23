Global South nations stand dissatisfied with COP29's preliminary deals - Philippines rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Global South nations stand dissatisfied with preliminary deals at COP29, Lidinida Nakvil, a representative of the Philippine delegation, told reporters, Trend reports.

"We are encouraged by the resilience shown by the governments of the Global South. However, we are deeply concerned about the content of the presented text: there have been no significant improvements," she said.

The delegation member emphasized that the parties continue to call on governments to defend the principles of developing countries and the peoples of the Global South.

"We are confident that it is better to walk away from an agreement that is so bad and unacceptable than to sign it. We cannot express this more firmly than some parties have already done here. This is more than just disappointment - it is an insult," she pointed out.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

Within COP29, the highest level event - the summit of world leaders on climate action - was held on November 12–13.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The COP29 chairmanship has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, creating climate finance will also help fulfill the 1.5°C pledge by bringing everyone together.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

