ADB to provide Georgia with loan to improve vocational education quality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Georgia with a 68.2 million lari ($25 million) loan to improve the quality and accessibility of vocational education, the bank's press service said, Trend reports.

"We aim to increase youth and adult employability and support local economic development by providing a more skilled workforce through improved quality and relevance of vocational education programs," ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Evgeny Zhukov said.

The funding is reportedly aimed at implementing the Modern Skills for Better Jobs program, which includes improving the regulatory framework for adult education, increasing the salaries of teachers at vocational schools, and developing public-private partnerships.

ADB is confident that this initiative will provide more opportunities for rural youth and children from low-income families.