IRU aims to transform Middle Corridor into top-tier transport route - SecGen (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The International Road Transport Union (IRU) aims to transform the Middle Corridor into a top-tier transport route, Secretary General of the IRU Umberto de Pretto told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of COP29.

“The IRU is actively cooperating with the Government of Azerbaijan to explore opportunities to improve border crossings along the Middle Corridor. Our goal is to transform the Middle Corridor into a top-tier transport route. This will optimize the transportation of goods from China to the EU through Azerbaijan, significantly reducing waiting times at the border. Reduced waiting time, in turn, will lead to a 90 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, which is critical. We are working closely with your government, the Ministry of Transport, and the Customs Service to develop effective solutions that are both environmentally friendly and efficient," he noted.

De Pretto also noted that public transportation has become a high priority in Baku. He emphasized that he was impressed by the initiative to place diagrams on the back of buses showing that one bus replaces dozens of cars.

"In fact, per passenger kilometer, buses are 82 percent more CO2 efficient than cars," he said.

The Secretary-General pointed out that the IRU has developed a strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050—the Green Approach. This plan aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by improving efficiency and adopting environmentally friendly technologies.

According to him, it is already possible to reduce emissions by 50 percent within the framework of the strategy. Among the key measures are driver training, which reduces emissions by 15 percent, and the use of eco-trucks, which reduces emissions by 30 percent. Additional attention is being paid to improving aerodynamics and logistics processes.

“Significant emission reductions shortly are achievable. However, achieving the remaining 50% will be the most challenging task, requiring a transformation of energy systems. The IRU continues to work on new solutions to ensure sustainable transport and contribute to the global fight against climate change,” he said.

He stressed the necessity of immediate action in the fight against climate change.

"There are measures that can be introduced today and cannot be postponed. It is good that we have ambitious targets, but now it is important to move from words to deeds. Achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 is not a sprint but a marathon. That is why we need to start this marathon now. It requires constant hard work, perseverance, and energy expenditure. At each stage, we must achieve concrete results. Let's start with what we can do today and build on these efforts, working together with governments and other partners," he noted.