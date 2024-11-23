Billions not enough to solve climate problems, we need trillions - CAN member (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Millions or billions are not enough to solve climate problems, trillions are needed, a member of the Climate Action Network (CAN) Hanen Hamid Shazen said, Trend reports.

She said that $250 billion a year to combat climate change is very little.

"250 billion is a very small amount. We do not agree with this, we are not going to agree with it and we think it is a bad deal. We want trillions, millions or billions are not enough to solve the problems. It is better for us to leave here without any deal than to conclude this one. We support all developing countries that are promoting this message and will continue to do so until the last minutes of this conference. Agreeing to the proposed 250 billion will be a big failure for the Paris Agreement," the CAN member said.

She noted that representatives of the governments of advanced European countries, including France, are participating in the conference, and they intend to agree on a small amount of funds.

"Their messages are clear in the texts. So, it is not about one person, it is about the whole process. They just want to avoid paying the obligations that fall on them. They continue to rob us, taking our resources and do not want to give us what is due to us fairly. I hope for a better deal. We are looking forward to the final result," she said.

The opening of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) took place on November 11. This is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and for the first time in the region, it is being held in Azerbaijan.

The key expectation of COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance.

The COP29 Presidency put forward 14 initiatives.