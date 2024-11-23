Kazakhstan, Croatia to boost diplomatic and economic ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 23. Kazakhstan and Croatia agree to enhance diplomatic dialogue and economic partnership, Trend reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, on the second day of his official visit to Croatia, was received by Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenković.

Continuing the bilateral talks between President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the head of the Croatian government, which took place during COP29 in Baku in November this year, the parties discussed further steps aimed at strengthening political dialogue and expanding business ties between the two countries.

In particular, the minister briefed his counterpart on the institutional political and socio-economic reforms taking place in Kazakhstan.

Nurtleu invited Croatian companies to establish and develop trade and investment partnerships with Kazakhstan, highlighting promising sectors such as energy, transportation and logistics, agriculture, information technologies, education, and tourism.

In this context, both sides expressed a shared opinion that the growth of business relations should be facilitated by the work of the Kazakh-Croatian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Business Council “Kazakhstan-Croatia,” with the next meetings scheduled to be held in Astana in 2025.

For his part, Plenković confirmed the mutual desire to strengthen political dialogue and mutually beneficial partnerships between Astana and Zagreb, based on trust and mutual support.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue constructive cooperation between the two countries, including through organizing and holding high-level visits.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, met with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman, where discussions focused on the significant potential for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Croatia in areas such as energy and transportation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel