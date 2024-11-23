Azerbaijan, Brazil negotiate prospects for development of tourism ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The prospects of the development of tourism ties between Azerbaijan and Brazil were discussed at a meeting between Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev and Minister of Tourism of the Federative Republic of Brazil Celso Sabino, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on joint activities in this direction, including devoting a special day to the topic of tourism at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan, preserving the continuity of initiatives voiced in Baku at COP30.

The parties also discussed issues of expansion of bilateral cooperation and organization of mutual events on tourism.

In the framework of the meeting, Chairman of the Agency Fuad Naghiyev and Minister of Tourism of the Federative Republic of Brazil Celso Sabino planted a pomegranate tree in front of the administrative building of the State Tourism Agency.

Fuad Naghiyev presented Celso Sabino with a pomegranate tree to be planted in his country and expressed the wish that the agreements reached in the field of tourism at COP29 would be continued in Brazil, which will host COP30, thus ensuring the permanent inclusion of tourism and climate issues in the COP agenda.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) opened on November 11. This is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and the first time in the region it is held in Azerbaijan.

The key expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.

A total of 14 initiatives have been put forward by the COP29 Chairmanship.

