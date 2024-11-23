Azerbaijani state service to put up motor vehicles for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Vehicles owned by ABB Bank (International Bank of Azerbaijan) JSC will be put up for auction through the Auction Organization Center, a public legal entity under the State Service on Property Issues of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the service.

The auction will take place on December 25 at 10:00 (GMT +4).

The starting price for the 21 vehicles (Audi A6, Volvo XC-90, Mercedes Sprinter, and others) to be auctioned ranges from 1,000 manat ($590) to 25,000 manat ($14,710).

Per the service's protocol, the parcels are accessible for inspection every Friday from 03:00 to 05:00 leading up to the auction event.

A deposit of 10 percent will be mandated for the acquisition of the vehicles.

