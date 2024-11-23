Azerbaijani parliament's initiative group releases statement on Armenian PM's speech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijani parliament's initiative group on the return to Western Azerbaijan has released a statement on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's attempt to draw a parallel between the issue of Western Azerbaijan (historical Azerbaijani lands in modern Armenia) and the fictional concept of 'Western Armenia', Trend reports.

"Pashinyan's attempts to draw a parallel between the issue of Western Azerbaijan and the fabricated concept of 'Western Armenia' are unacceptable.

The issue of Western Azerbaijan is a human rights matter aimed at ensuring the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Azerbaijanis, who were subjected to ethnic cleansing, to Armenia. On the other hand, the expression 'Western Armenia' is a territorial claim reflected in the Constitution and other fundamental documents, as well as in the political steps taken by Armenia.

At the very least, the prime minister has publicly questioned the concept of 'Western Armenia' and made statements about 'moving from mythical to real Armenia,' which are essentially steps that should have been taken long ago. However, this should not come at the expense of the rights of Western Azerbaijanis, who were victims of ethnic cleansing, to return peacefully to their homes.

The comparison of our legitimate cause, which is based on human rights, with a territorial claim is unacceptable. Let us remind once again that the Western Azerbaijan Community, through repeated appeals to the Armenian government, has suggested starting a dialogue with full adherence to the norms and principles of international law related to the return of Western Azerbaijanis, including respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. However, Armenia has ignored these calls, deliberately distorting the activities of the community as a threat to its territorial integrity.

Instead of making such misguided comparisons, Pashinyan should respond to the community's calls for dialogue, ensure the safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis, work toward the immediate and unconditional removal of territorial claims against Azerbaijan and other neighboring states from Armenia's Constitution and other documents, and put an end to the dangerous policy of militarization," the statement said.

