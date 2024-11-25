Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
CSTO to adopt border security program for Tajik-Afghan frontier

Tajikistan Materials 25 November 2024 11:50 (UTC +04:00)

Umar Abakirov
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 25. This year, the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will adopt an intergovernmental program to secure the Tajik-Afghan border, CSTO Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in an interview with Belarusian media, Trend reports.

According to Tasmagambetov, Afghanistan remains a key focus for the CSTO. While the situation in the country has somewhat stabilized and is slowly moving toward peace, the presence of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan remains a serious concern.

"The signing of this program will allow CSTO member states to jointly secure this border area, thus enhancing the safety of Central Asian countries," he stated.

Tasmagambetov also reminded that during last year's CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in Minsk, chaired by Belarus, important documents were adopted to strengthen the organization's crisis response system. These agreements enable rapid implementation of decisions and swift responses to emerging crises.

