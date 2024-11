BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the establishment of new municipalities in the Republic of Azerbaijan by merging municipalities," Trend reports.

According to Articles 1 and 2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Joint Activities, Unification, Division, and Liquidation of Municipalities," new municipalities are created in the Republic of Azerbaijan through the unification of municipalities.