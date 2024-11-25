Azerbaijani market sees minor dip in share of pie for Android devices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Android's grip on Azerbaijan's operating system market in September 2024 slipped to 59.92 percent, taking a hit of 0.6 percentage points compared to the month before, Trend reports via the Global Stats statistical center.

According to the Global Stats data, Windows, the creation of Microsoft, has risen to the second position with a market share of 22.15 percent, a significant increase of 0.88 percentage points from the previous month.



Despite still being in the background, Apple's iOS has managed to catch up, gaining 0.62 percentage points and reaching a 13.28 percent share.

Devices running on the macOS X (Apple) platform hold a modest 1.74 percent of the market, indicating a tidy little growth of 0.15 percentage points over the month.



In the Azerbaijani market, other operating systems are hanging by a thread, with Linux holding a mere 1.45 percent, climbing by 0.09 percentage points over the month. Simultaneously, a diverse range of other operating systems contribute, totaling 1.46 percent.