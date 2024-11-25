Azerbaijan increases volume of loans granted to households

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The largest share of loans issued to households in Azerbaijan as of September 30, 2024, amounted to 58.2 percent of the total volume of lending.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicates that the volume of loans issued to households increased by 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion), or 22.17 percent (from 13.3 billion manat ($7.8 billion) to 16.3 billion manat ($9.5 billion) year-on-year during the mentioned period.

Meanwhile, lending to the trade and services sector grew by 496.2 million manat ($291.8 million), or 14.01 percent, to 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) against 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion) in the same period last year. The share of the trade and services sector in the total volume of lending amounted to 14.2 percent.

Scope of the economy: Volume of loans, 2024 (as of September 30) Volume of loans, 2023 (as of September 30) Share (%), 2024 Share (%), 2023 Trade and services 4 billion manat ($2.3 billion) 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion) 14,2 percent 15,39 percent Energy, chemistry, and natural resources 850.9 million manat ($500.4 million) 736.6 million manat ($433.2 million) 3,0 percent 3,20 percent Agriculture and processing 529.6 million manat ($311.4 million) 564.9 million manat ($332.2 million) 1,9 percent 2,45 percent Construction and property 1.2 billion manat ($705 million) 1.1 billion manat ($646 million) 4,2 percent 4,86 percent Industry and manufacturing sector 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) 1.1 billion manat ($646 million) 7,7 percent 4,83 percent Transportation and connection 1.7 billion manat ($999 million) 1.1 billion manat ($646 million) 6,2 percent 4,82 percent Households 16.3 billion manat ($9.5 billion) 13.3 billion manat ($7.8 billion) 57,6 percent 58,20 percent

To note, the lending to the real sector of Azerbaijan's economy as of September 30, 2024, increased by 23.4 percent, or 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion) in comparison with the same period of 2023 (from 23 billion manat ($13.5 billion) to 28.4 billion manat ($16.7 billion).