Azerbaijani CBA issues debut banking license to local Khankendi post office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has granted a banking license to the Khankendi branch of the national postal operator, Azerpost LLC, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports via the CBA statement.

The licensed branch will operate at the following address: Khankendi city, Ismat Gayibov Street, 30.

As a result, the total number of postal branches that have received a license from the CBA has reached 38.

According to the statement, Habib Ibrahimov has been appointed the branch director.

