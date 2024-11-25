Kyrgyzstan's population figures released

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 25. The permanent population of Kyrgyzstan increased by 91.7 thousand people from January to September 2024, which is an increase of 1.3%. As of October 1, 2024, the country's population reached 7 million 254 thousand people, data from the National Statistical Committee say, Trend reports.

According to the Department of Population Registration and Civil Status Acts, during the specified period, 107.9 thousand newborns were registered with the civil registry offices, which corresponds to a rate of 20.0 per 1,000 people (for comparison, in 2023 this rate was 20.5).

It is reported that the number of registered deaths was 24.2 thousand people, or 4.5 per 1,000 population (4.4 in the same period in 2023). Thus, the natural population growth for the first nine months of 2024 was 83.7 thousand people, which is equivalent to 15.5 per 1,000 population (16.1 for the same period in 2023).