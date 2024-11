Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. President Ilham Aliyev has signed the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Amendments to the Annex to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On Territories and Lands of Municipalities’ - ‘List of Municipalities in the Republic of Azerbaijan’, Trend reports.

According to the document, amendments to the list of municipalities were approved.