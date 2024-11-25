Azerbaijan maintains its economic growth rates - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has maintained its economic growth and further strengthened its position as a leading country in the region, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at today’s plenary session of the parliament, Gafarova emphasized that the country has seen significant progress in key sectors of its economy this year.

She highlighted that significant attention is being given to the social sector, with notable improvements in people's well-being, alongside increases in wages and pensions.

"Access to high-quality healthcare and education is being ensured," the speaker added.

