Men's, women's national artistic gymnastics competitions kick off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The 29th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in men's artistic gymnastics, along with the 8th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in women's artistic gymnastics, started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku today, Trend reports.

The arena will showcase a tapestry of talent, with graceful performers divided into age groups: juniors (2015-2016), children (2017), boys (2013-2014), youngsters (2011-2012), youth (2007-2010), and adults (2006 and older).

Athletes will show their mettle on the pommel horse, strut their stuff in floor exercises, take a leap of faith on the vault, swing into action on the rings, balance the scales on the parallel bars, and reach for the stars on the high bar.

To note, the competitions will endure for a duration of two days.

