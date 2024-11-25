Uzbekistan sees decline in trade turnover with UAE

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume with the UAE reached $472.2 million from January through September 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency indicates a 0.76 percent decrease compared to the same period last year ($475.8 million in January–September 2023).

The UAE made it into the top 20 countries with the biggest foreign trade turnover volume in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's exports to the UAE totaled $179.9 million, which is 5.8 percent less than over the year ($191.1 million in January–September 2023).

The volume of imports from the UAE to Uzbekistan reached $292.3 million from January through September 2024. This figure has increased by 2.6 percent year-on-year ($284.7 million in January–September 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $48.2 billion from January through September 2024. This figure indicates a 7.7 percent growth year-on-year ($44.7 billion in January–September 2023).