Today Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Today marks the Kalbajar City Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Kalbajar City Day is celebrated on November 25 every year, following the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, Armenia was forced to sign an act of surrender and leave the territory. In accordance with the tripartite Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian Armed Forces left the Kalbajar district on November 25.

Thus, the Kalbajar district, liberated from occupation on November 25, came under the control of the Azerbaijani army.