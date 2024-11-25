Iran must build atomic bomb - local MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Iran must build an atomic bomb and withdraw from the non-proliferation treaty (NPT), the country's MP Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, if Iran were to build an atomic bomb, the maximum level of pressure on the country would last for six months.

"Western countries would ask why Iran is building an atomic bomb. Iran could respond by saying, you have imposed enough sanctions on Iran, and there are no more sanctions to apply. Iran has no choice but to build an atomic bomb,” he said.

Ardestani mentioned that a majority of the Iranian population already believes that the country absolutely needs an atomic bomb.

Iran cannot afford to abandon this capability to enhance its deterrence, he explained.

“Acquiring an atomic bomb is essential for Iran. That’s why I fully agree with some deputies who wrote a letter to the Supreme National Security Council regarding a change in the country’s nuclear doctrine,” he also said.

The MP pointed out that Iran could further develop its nuclear program by withdrawing from the NPT.

"Iranian officials have stated that in response to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopting a resolution against Iran, the number of centrifuges would be increased, and new generation centrifuges would be used. This would help increase the percentage of uranium enrichment, and ultimately, this path leads to the production of an atomic bomb," he added.

To note, the IAEA adopted a resolution on November 21 with 19 votes against Iran, in favor, 12 abstentions, and three against. The resolution invited Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a number of issues and also called for a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared locations on Iranian territory.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Tehran on November 14 (2024) and held talks with a number of senior Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions. This decision was made by the Iranian parliament at the end of 2020, resulting in the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the IAEA faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

The Iranian parliament's 39 members have petitioned Iran's Supreme National Security Council to review the country's defense doctrine regarding the production of nuclear weapons.

