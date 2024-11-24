Nuclear discussions are set to take place between Iran and three European Union member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November . On November 29, deputy foreign ministers from Iran, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany will meet to discuss issues related to Iran's nuclear program, according to Trend.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Baghai, in an interview with local media on November 24.

He stated that the meeting would involve an exchange of views on bilateral, regional, and international matters.

Baghai also highlighted that the talks at the deputy ministerial level are a continuation of the discussions held during the annual United Nations assembly.

The ministry spokesperson emphasized that Iran remains committed to dialogue and cooperation with other nations.

It is important to recall that in January 2016, Iran and the 5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran later that year. Iran has since declared it would no longer abide by the restrictions set by the nuclear deal starting in 2020.

Furthermore, at the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament approved a strategic plan aimed at lifting sanctions, citing the imposition of such measures against Iran. As part of this, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and the additional protocol outlined in the nuclear deal starting February 23, 2021. As a result, the IAEA's monitoring mechanism was reduced by 20-30%.