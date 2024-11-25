Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

INPEX announces leadership reshuffle at executive and managerial levels

Oil&Gas Materials 25 November 2024 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
INPEX announces leadership reshuffle at executive and managerial levels
Photo: INPEX

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Japan’s INPEX Corporation has announced leadership reshuffle at executive and managerial levels, Trend reports via the company.

General manager level personnel changes are as follows:

As of January 1, 2025

Name

Current Title

New Title

Shinji Matsuura

General Manager, Technical Unit Asia Projects Division

Japan Energy Resources Development Association

Yasutoshi Seki

Vice President, Renewable Energy Division

INPEX SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Changes of Executive Officer (effective January 1, 2025)

Name

Current Title

New Title

Hitoshi Okawa

Director Senior Managing Executive Officer Senior Vice President, General Administration And Senior Vice President, Oceania Projects

Director Senior Executive Vice President Senior Vice President, General Administration And Senior Vice President, Oceania Projects

Shoichi Kaganoi

Executive Officer Senior Vice President, Hydrogen & CCUS Development

Managing Executive Officer Senior Vice President, Hydrogen & CCUS Development

New Executive Officers

Name

Current Title

New Title

Naoki Takaishi

General Manager, Secretarial Unit, General Administration Division

Executive Officer Vice President, General Administration General Manager, Secretarial Unit, General Administration Division

Junko Kamitsuma

Vice President, Finance & Accounting

Executive Officer Vice President, Finance & Accounting

New appointment of Executive Officer

Name

Current Title

New Title

Akihiro Watanabe

Managing Executive Officer Senior Vice President, Asia Projects

Managing Executive Officer Senior Vice President, Asia Projects General Manager, Technical Unit, Asia Projects Division

Changes of Fellow (effective January 1, 2025)

New Fellow

Name

Current Title

New Title

Motoyoshi Yamanaka

Commercial Coordination Unit, Abu Dhabi Projects Division Director, JODCO Exploration Limited (Abu Dhabi)

Fellow and Vice President, Abu Dhabi Projects Director, JODCO Exploration Limited (Abu Dhabi)

INPEX CORPORATION, Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, operates projects across multiple continents, including serving as the operator of the Ichthys LNG project in Australia. Committed to energy transformation, INPEX is focused on making its oil and gas operations cleaner while expanding its five net-zero business areas. The company strives to ensure a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources, including oil, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia, and renewables, solidifying its role as a pioneer in the transition to sustainable energy.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more