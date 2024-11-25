INPEX announces leadership reshuffle at executive and managerial levels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Japan’s INPEX Corporation has announced leadership reshuffle at executive and managerial levels, Trend reports via the company.

General manager level personnel changes are as follows:

As of January 1, 2025

Name Current Title New Title Shinji Matsuura General Manager, Technical Unit Asia Projects Division Japan Energy Resources Development Association Yasutoshi Seki Vice President, Renewable Energy Division INPEX SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Changes of Executive Officer (effective January 1, 2025)

Name Current Title New Title Hitoshi Okawa Director Senior Managing Executive Officer Senior Vice President, General Administration And Senior Vice President, Oceania Projects Director Senior Executive Vice President Senior Vice President, General Administration And Senior Vice President, Oceania Projects Shoichi Kaganoi Executive Officer Senior Vice President, Hydrogen & CCUS Development Managing Executive Officer Senior Vice President, Hydrogen & CCUS Development

New Executive Officers

Name Current Title New Title Naoki Takaishi General Manager, Secretarial Unit, General Administration Division Executive Officer Vice President, General Administration General Manager, Secretarial Unit, General Administration Division Junko Kamitsuma Vice President, Finance & Accounting Executive Officer Vice President, Finance & Accounting

New appointment of Executive Officer

Name Current Title New Title Akihiro Watanabe Managing Executive Officer Senior Vice President, Asia Projects Managing Executive Officer Senior Vice President, Asia Projects General Manager, Technical Unit, Asia Projects Division

Changes of Fellow (effective January 1, 2025)

New Fellow

Name Current Title New Title Motoyoshi Yamanaka Commercial Coordination Unit, Abu Dhabi Projects Division Director, JODCO Exploration Limited (Abu Dhabi) Fellow and Vice President, Abu Dhabi Projects Director, JODCO Exploration Limited (Abu Dhabi)

INPEX CORPORATION, Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, operates projects across multiple continents, including serving as the operator of the Ichthys LNG project in Australia. Committed to energy transformation, INPEX is focused on making its oil and gas operations cleaner while expanding its five net-zero business areas. The company strives to ensure a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources, including oil, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia, and renewables, solidifying its role as a pioneer in the transition to sustainable energy.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn