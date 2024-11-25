BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku this year, will be remembered not only as a pivotal moment in global climate diplomacy but also as a testament to Azerbaijan’s growing influence in international politics. The outcomes of the conference, dubbed the "Baku Leap" by the global community, established a strategic foundation for future climate actions. The decisions made at COP29 opened new avenues in the fight against climate change from both technical and diplomatic perspectives.

A historic new financial target was set at COP29, reinforcing global efforts to combat climate change. Under this new target, developed nations are committed to providing $100 billion annually to developing countries to fight climate change, with the sum set to rise to $300 billion by 2035.

This financial goal is vital, particularly for nations in the Global South, which are most affected by the climate crisis exacerbated by the industrialization of developed nations. COP29 marked a breakthrough in addressing their needs and ensuring equitable financial support.

Negotiations over the financial target faced challenges due to the reluctance of some developed countries, particularly the US and the EU, to commit to substantial financial obligations. However, this historic agreement was reached through pressure from the international community and a compromise by developing nations.

The new financial target represents a crucial step forward in strengthening global efforts to combat climate change and support developing countries. However, for the target to be achieved, it is essential that developed countries honor their commitments and allocate funds in a transparent and equitable manner.

This new goal will also allow developing nations to make progress in areas such as green energy, sustainable infrastructure, and clean technologies. According to the World Bank, developing countries require approximately $4 trillion in annual investments to address climate change. The new target represents an important step in meeting some of this need.

To ensure the new financial target is met, transparency and accountability mechanisms will be put in place. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will oversee the process, ensuring that funds are distributed fairly and that the actual impact of these financial flows is measured.

COP29 also provided a key platform for resolving long-standing disputes over Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. While this issue was not resolved at COP28, intensive discussions in Baku led to agreements on paragraphs 6.2, 6.4, and 6.8 of the article.

Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement involves the creation of a carbon market that allows countries to turn carbon emissions into tradable commodities. Under the new mechanism, if developed countries exceed their carbon emission limits, they can purchase carbon credits from other nations. On the other hand, developing countries can earn additional income from this market without using their own emissions quotas.

For example, if a country’s carbon emissions limit is 500 million tons per year but it only produces 400 million tons, it can sell the remaining 100 million tons to other countries. This trading mechanism not only boosts the economic potential of developing nations but also contributes to reducing global carbon emissions.

Paragraph 6.8 covers non-market approaches, fostering cooperation in areas such as technology transfer, afforestation, and climate adaptation. This approach strengthens mutually beneficial relations between both developed and developing countries in global climate policy.

Under the new agreements, a global carbon market will function under the control of the UN. This oversight mechanism will ensure that countries fulfill their obligations and prevent any potential misuse.

The outcomes of Baku’s COP29, particularly the financial target of $300 billion and the agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, mark a historic turning point in the global fight against climate change.

The decisions made in Baku will provide greater support to the countries most affected by climate change. Moreover, the conference once again demonstrated Azerbaijan’s significant role in global climate diplomacy and further solidified the country’s position on the international stage.

COP29 will go down in history as an exemplary event in the fight against climate change, both for its organization and for its results. These decisions will play a key role in building a more sustainable world for both present and future generations.

However, Western political pressures—particularly from the US and EU—shaped the climate agenda leading up to and during COP29. This political influence primarily sought to undermine Azerbaijan's growing role in energy security and international diplomacy.

The absence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from COP29 was seen as a reflection of the EU’s unconstructive stance toward the event. Her absence was perceived as a political signal, suggesting that the EU was indifferent to Azerbaijan’s role on the international stage.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also sought to divert attention from Azerbaijan’s climate agenda during the conference, raising human rights issues and meeting with opposition figures. These actions were seen as attempts to overshadow the conference’s core objectives.

Baerbock’s social media posts on X sparked significant debate on climate change during the event, where she sharply criticized both developing countries and major emitters like China and Saudi Arabia, labeling them as "new rich emitters." She also accused Azerbaijan of supporting certain parties in climate negotiations. However, her statements raised deeper concerns about the EU's commitment to climate action.

"We are at the heart of a geopolitical game at COP29, with some countries dependent on fossil fuels. Unfortunately, the arena for these games is made up of some of the poorest and most vulnerable countries. The EU understands its historical responsibility. But climate finance and emissions reductions must go hand in hand. We cannot turn a blind eye to the exploitation of poor countries by new rich emitters," Baerbock wrote.

Her remarks revealed a reluctance to take a leadership role in the global fight against climate change, while shifting responsibility onto others. The Paris Agreement clearly states that developed countries must provide financial support to developing nations in their efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. However, Baerbock said little about the role of Germany and the EU in this regard, instead focusing on criticizing developing countries and emerging emitters.

Article 9 of the Paris Agreement outlines the financial obligations of developed countries to support developing countries, and by 2025, a collective financial commitment must be defined that exceeds previous targets. Baerbock’s comments seemed to ignore these commitments, shifting focus elsewhere.

The phrase "Support for the Presidency" refers to Azerbaijan’s role as chair of COP29. However, Azerbaijan has sought to play a balanced and constructive role in the event. According to 'The Guardian', Azerbaijan held closed-door negotiations with key countries such as the US, China, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Brazil, and the EU, aiming to reach a unified position on critical issues like increasing climate financing and gradually phasing out fossil fuels.

As a result, an agreement was reached to raise the climate finance budget from $250 billion to $300 billion. This highlights Azerbaijan’s significant efforts in shaping the outcomes. Yet, questions remain: Where was the EU in these negotiations? Why did European leaders like Ursula von der Leyen not participate in such critical discussions? Their absence raises serious concerns about the sincerity of the EU's commitment to meeting its financial obligations.

The criticism of "new rich emitters," primarily aimed at China and Saudi Arabia, undermines the spirit of cooperation in addressing global climate challenges and fosters mistrust between nations. Europe, which played a central role in the industrial revolution and is largely responsible for the current climate crisis, must take on a greater share of responsibility. The Paris Agreement clearly calls for this.

COP29 proved to be an important test for global cooperation in the fight against climate change. Azerbaijan, as a neutral and balanced mediator, sought to reach agreements between all parties. However, the primary responsibility lies with developed countries, which must take concrete steps to fulfill their financial commitments and lead the way in solving global climate problems. Harsh statements and accusations on social media will not solve this pressing issue. On the contrary, such approaches only erode trust and hinder global collaboration.

Baku’s official delegation demonstrated a constructive and pragmatic approach to these pressures. During COP29, Azerbaijan presented its climate strategy and provided the international community with detailed information on its green energy projects, particularly in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, which were highly praised.

Despite the political pressure, Azerbaijan managed to keep the discussions focused on the core climate agenda. The agreements reached at COP29 further cement Azerbaijan’s role as a key player in both regional and global climate policy.

The political pressure from the West also served to underscore that Azerbaijan must continue to assert its position on the international stage. What happened at COP29 highlights the importance of Azerbaijan’s strategic decisions, not only in the areas of energy and climate but also in global geopolitics.

In 2023, Azerbaijan was a key energy supplier to the European Union, exporting 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas. At COP29, agreements were made to significantly boost this energy flow, alongside ambitious plans to expand renewable energy production. By 2030, Azerbaijan aims to generate 30 percent of its energy from renewable sources, supported by 10 new wind and solar projects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions. The country’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 was met with strong support from the international community.

Despite facing considerable pressure at COP29, the Azerbaijani delegation demonstrated a competent and measured stance, ensuring that discussions remained focused on the main agenda. Key agreements were reached at the international level on both Azerbaijan's energy and climate policies, reinforcing the country’s strategic position globally.

The political pressure exerted by Western nations at the conference underscored the need for Azerbaijan to assert an even stronger position in future international negotiations. The events of COP29 highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's strategic decisions, not only in the energy and climate sectors but also in the broader geopolitical landscape.

Azerbaijan, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, played an influential role at COP29, not just as the host country but also as a leading mediator in global climate diplomacy. By maintaining a neutral stance, Azerbaijan facilitated key discussions between parties, reinforcing its position as a key player in global green energy policy and the fight against climate change.

The success of COP29, which was organized at Azerbaijan’s initiative, further cemented the country's rising global authority. Participating nations praised Azerbaijan's role in the event, recognizing it as a responsible and constructive partner in international climate efforts.

COP29 will go down as a pivotal moment in global climate diplomacy, particularly with the agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and the establishment of a new financial target aimed at tackling climate change. These outcomes have laid a foundation for meaningful progress on the climate agenda.

Beyond technical and financial commitments, COP29 demonstrated the critical importance of political will and diplomatic efforts in addressing global climate challenges. Azerbaijan’s hosting of this historic event contributed significantly to international climate diplomacy and played a key role in advancing the global push for a sustainable future.

In conclusion, the success of COP29 further solidified Azerbaijan's growing influence on the world stage, enhancing its strategic importance in both energy and climate policy. The decisions made in Baku will serve as a roadmap for addressing climate change for years to come, marking a critical moment in the fight for a sustainable future.