Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 169.46 manat, or $99.68 (3.69 percent), at the end of last week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold grew by 32.26 manat, or $18.98 (0.72 percent) compared to last week's figure, landing at 4,486 manat ($2,638).

Gold ounce value change November 11 4,515 manat ($2,655) November 18 4,406 manat ($2,591) November 12 4,515 manat ($2,655) November 19 4,457 manat ($2,621) November 13 4,515 manat ($2,655) November 20 4,482 manat ($2,636) November 14 4,360 manat ($2,564) November 21 4,516 manat ($2,656) November 15 4,363 manat ($2,566) November 22 4,569 manat ($2,687) Weekly average 4,454 manat ($2,620) Weekly average 4,486 manat ($2,638)

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.39 manat (23 cents), or 0.75 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 52.78 manat ($31), which is 0.96 percent or 0.5 manat (29 cents) heavier than the previous week's tally.

Silver ounce value change November 11 52.7 manat ($31) November 18 52.18 manat ($30.69) November 12 52.7 manat ($31) November 19 53.2 manat ($31.29) November 13 52.7 manat ($31) November 20 53 manat ($31.18) November 14 51.3 manat ($30.18) November 21 52.9 manat ($31.12) November 15 51.87 manat ($30.5) November 22 52.57 manat ($30.9) Weekly average 52.28 manat ($30.75) Weekly average 52.78 manat ($31)

Last week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 14.39 manat ($8.46), or 0.89 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum rose by 2.3 manat, or $1.3 (0.14 percent), settling at 1,643 manat ($966) compared to previous week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change November 11 1,670 manat ($982) November 18 1,624 manat ($955) November 12 1,670 manat ($982) November 19 1,651 manat ($971) November 13 1,670 manat ($982) November 20 1,658 manat ($975) November 14 1,590 manat ($935) November 21 1,642 manat ($965) November 15 1,603 manat ($942) November 22 1,638 manat ($963) Weekly average 1,641 manat ($965) Weekly average 1,643 manat ($966)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased, settling at 108.6 manat, or $63.88 (6.56 percent), during last week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium grew by 2.64 percent, or 44.45 manat ($26.15), compared to the indicator of previous week, amounting to 1,730 manat ($1,017).

Palladium ounce value change November 11 1,742 manat ($1,024) November 18 1,655 manat ($973) November 12 1,742 manat ($1,024) November 19 1,718 manat ($1,010) November 13 1,742 manat ($1,024) November 20 1,764 manat ($1,037) November 14 1,588 manat ($934) November 21 1,751 manat ($1,030) November 15 1,616 manat ($950.59) November 22 1,764 manat ($1,037) Weekly average 1,686 manat ($991.7) Weekly average 1,730 manat ($1,017)

