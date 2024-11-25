Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan tallies prevented cyberattacks on its government entities in 3Q2024

Society Materials 25 November 2024 11:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: State Service for Special Communications and Information Security

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A total of 828 indicators of cyberattacks against government entities in Azerbaijan were identified in the third quarter of this year as a result of the analysis of cyberattacks conducted by the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security, Trend reports via the service.

Blocking the aforementioned indicators prevented APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) cyberattacks, which were developed and specifically targeted at government institutions.

"Out of these cyber threats, 439 were identified based on internal investigations, while 389 were based on reports from government agencies," the service explained.

