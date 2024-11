Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The official exchange rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 11 November 1,7 18 November 1,7 12 November 1,7 19 November 1,7 13 November 1,7 20 November 1,7 14 November 1,7 21 November 1,7 15 November 1,7 22 November 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0115 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0192 manat and amounted to 1.7932 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 11 November 1,8255 18 November 1,7918 12 November 1,8255 19 November 1,7995 13 November 1,8255 20 November 1,8007 14 November 1,7932 21 November 1,7938 15 November 1,7922 22 November 1,7803 Average rate per week 1,8124 Average rate per week 1,7932

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0215 manat this week.

*Since the exchange rate was previously calculated for 1 Russian ruble, and starting November 18, it is calculated for 100 Russian rubles, comparing the difference in the weighted average value would be inaccurate.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 11 November 0,0174 18 November 1,7000 12 November 0,0174 19 November 1,7011 13 November 0,0174 20 November 1,7043 14 November 0,0173 21 November 1,6915 15 November 0,0172 22 November 1,6785 Average rate per week *0,0173 Average rate per week *1,6951

This week the official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira rose by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0492 manat per lira.