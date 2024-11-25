GLOBE CEO, Azerbaijani MPs discuss climate action measures on Baku Network platform (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. As part of a joint project between Azerbaijan’s National Assembly and the expert platform Baku Network, Azerbaijani MPs Tural Ganjaliyev and Sevil Mikayilova held discussions with renowned environmental activist, CEO of the Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE), and prominent advocate for social justice, sustainable development, and climate change Malini Mehra, Trend reports.

The discussions centered on the importance of COP29, a key global event held in Azerbaijan, with a focus on the nation's role as chair and the critical actions required to combat global climate change.

"I've been leading Global Legislators for the past decade, but at the same time, I’ve been actively working in London, where I've been the Mayor of London’s Commissioner for Sustainable Development for the last eight years. So, I have worked at different levels and in different regions. This gives me a unique perspective to view things more holistically. I try not to stick to a single viewpoint—whether it's civil society, business, or government. My goal is to bring together the different views of stakeholders and create consensus-based models," Mehra said.

She also shared her first visit to Azerbaijan in May this year: "Ms. Mikayilova, it was a pleasure meeting you at the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in March. This was the first time we heard about Azerbaijan in the context of your preparations, as your country had less time than any other chairmanship to organize the event. I remember watching a video presentation about Azerbaijan in March in Geneva, at the International Conference Center, which was impressive. Honestly, most people had no idea where Azerbaijan was, what the people were like, or the culture. It was an incredibly strong presentation, leaving a vivid first impression. In May, I came here because the Globe Legislators play a special role under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. We are the contact points within the UN system for parliamentarians. Our job is to organize the parliamentary pavilion, provide support to MPs, help them understand the negotiation process, identify key issues, and figure out how they can engage with this work in their parliaments. My trip in May gave me a better understanding of what’s happening here.

This was my first contact with Azerbaijan, and like everyone who comes here, I was struck by the beauty of the city. Baku is an incredibly beautiful city. It’s very clean and pleasant. The people here are polite and friendly. The city is easy to navigate, and for me, personal safety is an important factor.

Baku is a very safe city for women and girls. And when I’m asked about my main impression of Azerbaijan or Baku, I always say, "This is a country and a place I could send my daughters to without accompaniment, easily. I would say: go, enjoy, and you will be safe. Everything will be fine".

Mehra also expressed her admiration for the COP29 motto: "Not words, but actions" – a call for action beyond mere discussion.

"Often, we discuss things, make statements, and reflect, but what have we actually done? This is the most important question we must first ask ourselves, and then ask others. Only by doing so can we achieve effectiveness. When talking about Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, several key aspects distinguish it from previous presidencies. First of all, it is the first chairmanship under which the so-called ‘troika’ (COP28, COP29, and COP30) process has been formalized. Previously, the process of transferring authority between presidencies was rather informal. However, now this system is formalized, significantly improving coordination between initiatives.

This coordination involves not only procedures but also the interaction between initiatives from different presidencies. For example, when one presidency launches a particular program or partnership, the question arises: who will monitor its implementation? Who will be responsible for ensuring that it achieves its goals?" Mehra noted.