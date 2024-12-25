Azerbaijan sets up support group for victims' families of Aktau plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan has established a medical and psychological support group for the families of the victims of the plane crash involving the Baku-Grozny flight, the country’s Ministry of Health told Trend.

According to the Ministry, members of the group are currently working at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, and several have been dispatched to Aktau.

Additionally, an emergency medical team organized by the Ministry of Health and the Azerbaijan Medical Services Agency (TABİB) has been put on standby at the airport.

A support group consisting of volunteers from the Regional Development Public Association (RDPA) of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has also been formed to assist those affected.

A state commission, established, following President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's decree, is currently examining the health status of the victims of the crash and the possibility of their transportation to Azerbaijan. Further information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.