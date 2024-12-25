UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan offers condolences, following Aktau plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has expressed his condolences, following a plane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau, Trend reports.

"Deeply saddened by reports of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight crash in Kazakhstan. My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident. The UK Government is in contact with the authorities," he wrote on his page on X.

Earlier today, an Embraer 190 passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.