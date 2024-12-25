Azerbaijan launches evacuation efforts for citizens injured in Aktau plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The necessary measures are being taken to organize the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens injured in today’s crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane in Aktau, and who are currently receiving treatment in the city. The evacuation will be carried out as needed, based on medical recommendations, Trend reports.

This was stated during today's meeting of the State Commission established to investigate the causes of the plane crash, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The Commission emphasized that continuous and close communication between government officials and their Kazakh counterparts is being maintained to provide urgent assistance to the injured and to address other related issues. Commission members were assigned relevant tasks according to their responsibilities.