Pakistani FM offers condolences to Azerbaijan in light of Aktau aircraft incident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan expressed condolences to Azerbaijan following the tragic plane crash near Aktau, Trend reports.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau. I extend my heartfelt condolences to my colleague, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan for the loss of lives in this incident.

I share the grief of the families of the victims and wish recovery to the injured," said Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in a post on his official X page.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the plane that crashed in the city of Aktau.

"According to preliminary information, there were 37 Azerbaijani, 6 Kazakh, 3 Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane," the ministry said.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the "Embraer 190" plane that crashed in Aktau, making a total of 67 people.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel