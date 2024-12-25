European Union envoy conveys sympathies following AZAL plane tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. We learned with deep sorrow about the tragic loss of lives at the plane crash during an emergency landing of AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) flight today in Aktau, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We express our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish full recovery to those injured," he said.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the crashed plane.

According to the ministry, there were 37 Azerbaijani, six Kazakh, three Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the crashed Embraer 190 plane, making a total of 67 people.

