Fire at Aktau crash site under control, says Kazakhstan Emergency Ministry (VIDEO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry personnel have extinguished the fire at the plane crash site of the Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports.

"The fire has been fully extinguished by the Emergency Ministry. Medical teams and psychologists from the Central Medical Center of the Emergency Ministry of Kazakhstan are working at the site," the ministry said.

11:12 (GMT+4)

Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry personnel have arrived at the site of the plane crash involving a Baku-Grozny flight.

"Fifty-two emergency responders and 11 pieces of equipment were deployed to the crash site near Aktau. Upon arrival, the aircraft was found on fire, and rescue teams began extinguishing the blaze. Details about casualties are still being confirmed, but initial reports suggest there are survivors," the ministry said in a statement.

A national operations center has been established at the Emergency Ministry’s headquarters to coordinate the response.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 jet crashed three kilometers from Aktau airport while en route from Baku to Grozny.