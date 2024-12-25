German Ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over airline crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The German Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann, has expressed condolences following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft, Trend reports.

The ambassador conveyed his sympathies in a post on his official X page.

"We are deeply saddened by the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight in Kazakhstan and express our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their loved ones. We wish full and speedy recovery to all those injured in this terrible accident," the publication reads.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel