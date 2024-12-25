EU official expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Spokesperson for External Relations and Security Policy of the European Union (EU) Anouar El Anouni expressed condolences in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, EU spokesman wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We have learned with sorrow about the crash of an AZAL flight during an emergency landing near Aktau in Kazakhstan. We express our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a quick recovery to those injured," he said.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.