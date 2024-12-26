Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan prove allies not merely in rhetoric but in action - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The tragedy in Aktau demonstrated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are allies not in words but in deeds, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel told reporters, Trend reports.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan share both joy and sorrow together. On the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Ilham Aliyev, the competent authorities of both countries are jointly taking all necessary measures to investigate the causes of the plane crash and provide priority assistance,” he said.

The official underscored that the fraternal nations exemplify a robust paradigm of solidarity and reciprocal support.

“State structures go on coordinating processes; rescuers, medics, and transport workers worked promptly; many concerned citizens of Kazakhstan prayed, donated blood, and carried flowers to the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Aktau and Astana. Today the flag is lowered in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku. The tragedy demonstrated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are allies not in words but in deeds. This inspires optimism and confidence in the future,” Alim Bayel added.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were killed, but two crew members survived.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel