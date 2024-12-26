Azerbaijan's group of doctors and rescuers sent to Kazakh city of Aktau (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a group of experienced psychologists, doctors and rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, equipped with the necessary equipment, was sent to the city of Aktau by the Be-200 ES amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations immediately after the crash of the passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

In accordance with the assigned tasks, the ministry's psychologists provide emergency psychological assistance to the victims, and, if necessary, medical interventions are carried out by doctors. The ministry's rescuers also take appropriate measures in the area where the accident occurred.